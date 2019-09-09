HOUSTON — A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash that sent her, a deputy constable and two others to the hospital.

The chase started after 8 p.m. Sunday near Sam Houston Parkway and Pearland Parkway.

A Houston police officer working a side job was notified that the intoxicated woman was leaving an establishment and getting into the driver’s side of a vehicle. The officer followed the woman and called Houston police officers to assist with getting her to stop.

The woman allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase for several minutes.

The chase came to an end when the woman crashed into another vehicle on Red Bluff Road and Pasadena Boulevard. The impact of the crash caused the victim’s vehicle, occupied by two people, to hit a Precinct 8 deputy constable’s unit.

The suspect, the deputy constable and the other victims were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Houston police said no one was seriously injured.

Police have not identified the suspect but say they are speaking with the District Attorney’s Office to file three charges: intoxication assault, DWI and felony evading in a motor.

