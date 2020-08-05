DRISCOLL, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Investigator Mike Tamez says a valley man is looking at spending up to two years in state prison for the interruption of public service to governmental building.

Back in early April, 23-year-old Joe Rolando Elizalde was stopped by Driscoll Police Chief Michael Cantu on a traffic stop. After that traffic stop, it's alleged that the man left a voicemail with the city saying he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That false statement lead to the closure of city hall and the police department in Driscoll, TX.

During an investigation, Tamez found out the man had tested negative for the virus. A warrant for Elizalde's arrest is in the works.

