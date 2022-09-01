Powell gets life in prison for attempted capital murder of Corpus Christi police officer

Joshua Powell pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in August of 2022. He was accused opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Corpus Christi police officer in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Joshua Powell pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in August of 2022. He was accused opening fire on police officers responding to a Corpus Christi disturbance call in August 2021.

Corpus Christi police were called to the 5900 block of Weber Rd. on August 4, 2021 for a disturbance in progress. When they arrived, police said Powell opened fire on the officers, striking one several times.

The officer who was struck was identified as Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez. He was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment in the ICU. Dominguez was a 20-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department at the time of the shooting.

Powell was able to escape the crime scene and a large manhunt followed. $20,000 in reward money was offered to anyone who could help find him at the time. Powell was found just over 24 hours later at a local apartment complex.

OTHER STORIES: Defense attorney alleges evidence is missing in case of Corpus Christi OBGYN accused of sexual assault

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.