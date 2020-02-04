NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There's word tonight that price gouging complaints are pouring into the Texas Attorney General's office.
Their office of consumer protection has now logged more than 4,000 complaints since Governor Abbott declared a statewide emergency on March 13th.
Some examples around the state include milk selling for 7 dollars a half-gallon, ground beef, going for 14 dollars a pound, and cases of water being sold for 30 dollars.
Price gouging is illegal. If you have a complaint, here is the number to call 800-621-0508.
