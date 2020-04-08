Prisoner caught in Alice after escaping from jail in Jim Wells County

Trevino was found about half a mile from the County jail in the 800 block of North Adams Street in Alice.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — 28-year-old Daniel Trevino was caught by Jim Wells County deputies Tuesday after he escaped from County jail.

County officials said Trevino was in the jail's recreation area when he climbed a fence and jumped over the razor wiring to escape.

He was found about half a mile from the County jail in the 800 block of North Adams Street in Alice. The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office said Trevino was then transported to an area hospital to be treated for the several lacerations he received from the wiring.

Officials say he will be charged with Escape.