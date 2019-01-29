BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jasper woman has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for producing child pornography.

A 33-year-old Jasper, Texas woman has been sentenced to 320 months in federal prison for child exploitation violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Janel Saphire Trahan pleaded guilty on Sep. 13, 2018 to production of child pornography and was sentenced to 320 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield on Jan. 23, 2019.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 13, 2018, Trahan took a photograph of herself performing oral sex on a 2-year-old female and sent it to her husband. On Jan. 14, 2018, she sent the photograph in a private group chat using a mobile instant messaging application. Trahan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 7, 2018.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This case was investigated by HSI-ICE, the Beaumont Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice.