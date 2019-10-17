PUEBLO, Colo. —

The Pueblo Police Department have named Anthony "Antonio" Cuevas, 36, a person of interest in a homicide investigation after surveillance video showed a man dumping a suitcase inside a dumpster Thursday morning.

Pueblo PD was first called to the dumpster just after 9:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. That dumpster is outside of a car wash in the 3900 block of Ivywood Lane.

Officers were “unable to look completely into the suitcase,” according to the release, and called detectives, who ultimately found a human body inside.

The identity of the victim is not known, the release said. According to Pueblo Police, the victim is a woman who was wearing an Air Force t-shirt, M&M candy shorts, and has several tattoos. She has a distinctive tattoo on her right thigh of a female clown.

Earlier Friday, police said they had located a vehicle in connection with the case.

Records from the Colorado Department of Corrections show Cuevas was sentenced to 10 years in 2014 in Rio Grande County. He was released on parole.

Police do not know where Cuevas is but said he has ties to Monte Vista, so he might go there.

Detectives also responded Friday to a home in the 800 block of Euclid Avenue, where Cuevas lived, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Thursday night, the Pueblo Police Department released a video showing an apparent suspect in the incident. That person was driving a small, dark blue, four-door sedan and was in the area at around 6:42 a.m.

If you have any information about this incident please call Capt. Bravo 719-320-6049, Sgt. Purvis 719-320-6047, Det. Torres 719-320-6037, or Det. Gravattt 719-320-6022.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

