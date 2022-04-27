Mathis man sentenced to 75 years for sexual assault of a child

Randy Ray Gutierrez of Mathis was found guilty on three felony charges, and sentenced to 75 years on Monday, Apr. 25.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Randy Ray Gutierrez of Mathis was found guilty of two counts of Super Aggravated Child Sexual Assault, and one count of Indecency with a Child.

The case arose from an outcry by an 11-year-old victim that Gutierrez had been sexually assaulting her after kidnapping and restraining her mother.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Watson presented the case for the State of Texas.

“I want to commend the victim in this case for her tremendous courage in coming forward and confronting her abuser," said Watson.

Further evidence revealed that Gutierrez had also drugged the girl with meth on at least one occasion.

During the trial, the jury heard from the victim's mother who said that she had been bound and restrained in the bathroom of a Tynan home multiple times, sometimes for hours, while Gutierrez was high on meth.

She says she did not know about the abuse that was happening to her daughter during this time.

Additionally, it was revealed during the trial that Gutierrez was a registered sex offender due to a previous felony conviction from 2000.

After two days of deliberation, the jury found Gutierrez guilty on all counts.

Sentencing was held on Apr. 25, 2022 by Judge Starr Bauer of Bee County, where Gutierrez was sentenced to 75 years for the first two counts, and 20 years for the third.

That is the maximum sentence for Indecency with a Child, and the sentence provides no parole for the two counts of Super Aggravated Child Sexual Assault.

"Her life was shattered by the abuse suffered at the hands of the Defendant," Attorney Brian Watson said in a press release from the court, "and I hope this verdict gives her some measure of peace."

The case was investigated by Steve Linam of the Bee County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from Investigator Bill Lazenby of the DA’s Office, and Penny Green of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

