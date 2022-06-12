Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested on gun charges in New York

The Los Angeles-based rapper was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday night.

NEW YORK — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine, police said.

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car — 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York — with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.