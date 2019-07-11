SAN ANTONIO — A man who police said was a suspect in an aggravated sexual assault case was fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer Wednesday night.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the Walmart gas station parking lot on Ray Ellison Boulevard. This came after a joint operation involving SAPD, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. He said they had been conducting surveillance on the man.

Salazar said officers approached the suspect, a man in his 30s, when he pulled into the gas station. "When officers made their way up to the suspect, a weapon was produced, and an officer-involved shooting ensued," Salazar said.

Police Chief William McManus said the suspect was shot in his vehicle. Officers found a long rifle with a drum magazine in the suspect's car, McManus said.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released, only that he is a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred in the past few days.

Police said they will remain on the scene until it is cleared, which is expected to happen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

