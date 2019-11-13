HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The report above is a video interview done with the victim's mother on Nov. 3.

Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in the shooting of a man in southwest Houston last month.

This happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in the 6700 block of West Airport Boulevard.

The suspect is described only as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s. He has dark hair with a receding hairline and possible acne scars on his face. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect.

HPD

The victim, Harrison Schmidt, 18, was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

KHOU

Houston police say Schmidt was driving his vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, near 12200 Fondren Road when he got into an altercation with another male driving a black or gray four-door newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Once Schmidt stopped at a red light at Fondren and West Airport Boulevard, the Dodge pulled up next to him and the male inside the Dodge pulled out a pistol and pointed it at Schmidt, police say.

Police say, as the light turned green, the suspect shot Schmidt in the head and sped away from the scene. Paramedics transported Schmidt to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

