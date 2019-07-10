HOUSTON — Investigators with the Houston Police Department are looking for a pair of killers early Monday.

Police responded to the Valero gas station at 2800 Reed near Highway 288 after reports of a robbery and shooting. Officers found the store’s clerk dead at the scene.

Police said there were witnesses to the shooting, but right now the description of the suspects is vague. Two masked gunmen fled the scene in a dark color Nissan.

2 men in creepy masks shoot, kill Houston Valero store clerk

KHOU 11

The victim's name has not been released, but police said he was a man from Palestine who moved to America for a better life.

It’s unknown what, if anything, the gunmen took.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

