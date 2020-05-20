REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The lockdown at Refugio Memorial Hospital has been lifted after police arrest two fugitives. 18-year-old Tara Jones and 23-year-old Kenneth Freeman are now facing charges for armed robbery.

Around 4 p.m., Deputies attempted to make contact with Jones at her residence after an investigation into suspicious behavior revealed that she had an active warrant for Aggravated Robbery with a deadly weapon out of Harris County.

When Deputies arrived at Jones' residence, she barricaded herself in a bedroom before escaping out of a window with the help of Freeman. Jones then fled into a brushy area behind the residence and was followed shortly by Freeman.

Deputies set up a search area that prompted the hospital to lockdown. With the use of drones and tracking K9s, the suspects were taken into custody at approximately 6 p.m. and are being treated at the hospital for dehydration.

