WATCH LIVE: 1 killed & 12 injured, suspect also dead after shooting at Kroger in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police said Thursday afternoon that 13 people were shot, 1 of those killed, in a shooting at a Kroger store in the town outside Memphis. Collierville Police Dale Lane said the shooter is also dead, believed to be from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Collierville Police, Memphis, Police, and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene of the shooting, which happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store at 240 New Byhalia Road.

Chief Lane said 13 people were shot by the suspect. One died, and 12 were taken to hospitals. He called the scene "horrific" and one of the worst he's seen.

Regional One officials tell us they have nine patients from the shooting - 4 in critical condition and 5 in non-critical.

Chief Lane said the TBI is also headed to the area for the investigation.

Lane said they are currently unsure if the shooter was a current of former employee.

Kroger issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department."

Collierville High School was put on lockdown after the shooting, but we have been told that the lockdown has been lifted and classes will dismiss as normal.

