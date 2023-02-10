Corpus Christi cab driver shot during carjacking, officials say

The cab was found just after 6 a.m. at Weber and Yorktown, police said, but no one was in or around it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cab driver was taken to Shoreline hospital Monday morning with several gunshot wounds after he was a victim of a carjacking, Corpus Christi police said.

The shooting and carjacking happened on 11th St. near Craig just before 5 a.m. The minivan-style cab had GPS but it was somehow disabled, police said. It was found just after 6 a.m. near Weber and Yorktown, police said, but no one was in or around the cab.

Crime scene tape is up around the area and there is a large police presence, so avoid the area.