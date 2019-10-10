ODESSA, Texas — Reports of shots fired came from Permian High School just before 10:30 a.m.

Students were seen running from campus into business across the street, including Subway and the chiropractor's office.

Dispatch confirmed authorities were responding to a shots fired call, but it is not clear if shots were actually fired or a gun was pulled.

Multiple Facebook users have reached out, some telling us their children who are students saw a gun being pulled, while others denied seeing any guns or hearing shots fired.

DPS, Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa police responded.

The City of Odessa will be holding a press conference on October 10, though the specific time has yet to be announced.

Parents are allowed to pick up their students, but law enforcement is asking students to remain on campus so officers can talk to students and investigate what happened.

If you do choose to pick up your student, they are located inside the indoors practice field, near 37th and Dawn.

Ector County ISD says no on has been injured has released the following statement:

Within the last 30 minutes or so the fire alarm was pulled at Permian High School. During the evacuation, we heard rumors of some sort of emergency inside the school. We have found nothing to confirm that yet. Several law enforcement agencies are at the school. It appears to be just rumors that have spread rapidly. We will send more information as the situation clears.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.