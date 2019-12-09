CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a scary Thursday morning for homeowners on Tiger Lane after Corpus Christi police say a small white car was seen driving around firing off rounds in the neighborhood.

Police said there were three or four people inside of the vehicle.

One resident said she was in the shower when she heard the gunshots outside, and said it's not the first time it's happened. She said she has seen different cars driving around doing the same thing, and she fears it could be gang-related.

"They're scared, I mean everybody. Homeowners. It's like two renters, I'm a renter, and there's like three others," she said. "We're already tired so we're just going to move out. There's nothing we can do about it. It's an open road. School's right here. A lot of things happen in this street."

Police said if you know anything about this case, call them at 361-886-2600.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: