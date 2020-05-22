CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SWAT officers converged on a home on the southside of town where they reportedly retrieved some evidence related to the NAS-CC shooting today.

3News spoke with former FBI Special Agent to get some insight into what's happening now, and what's likely to happen next. Investigators are working hard to get to the bottom of what they're calling an 'act of terror.'

Byron Sage spent more than 20 years working for the FBI before retiring as a Supervising Special Agent. He gave 3News a glimpse into what investigators are doing to find out who the gunman was, and if anyone else was involved.

"The targeting of a military installation in a garden spot, if you will, like Corpus Christi, is two fold," Sage said. "The initial shock and trauma into the attack itself, and the sense of vulnerability that it spreads out across the country, that's why they go after a remote area. Maybe not a major installation, but certainly enough to stand out symbolically as attacking the military infrastructure of the United States."

Sage said one of the first steps for the FBI is leading the Joint Terrorism Task Force involving local, state, and federal law enforcement including NCIS.

Earlier tonight, a Corpus Christi SWAT team surrounded a southside home for several hours before making entry. No one was inside the home, but police were seen taking out computers and electronics.

"The next thing they'll do is coordinate [and] do a full vertical, full background, criminal background and social background on the deceased subject to see who his friends, associates are, or what kind of social media activity there is and other resources that they can draw up on to get a sense of who this person is, what his motivation was," Sage said.

He said investigators will also look at any similar activity that's happened around the U.S., like the mass shooting at a Pensacola airbase in December that killed three U.S. Airmen to see if there's any kind of direct connection or similarity.

Sage said it's important if anyone has any tips or may have seen anything suspicious that might be part of the case to call this number: 1-800-225-5324.

