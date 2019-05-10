CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a sex offender with ties to Nueces County.

Albert Merell Jr., a 42-year old man from Fort Worth, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. There is a cash reward of up to $3,000 offered for information leading to his capture.

Officers say that Merell is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Merell has been on the run since April of 2017 when he abandoned his last known address in Fort Worth.

In 2001, Albert Merell Jr., was convicted of aggravated kidnapping following an incident with a 25-year-old woman in Corpus Christi. He served a 15-year sentence in a Texas prison following the incident.

Merell is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Merell has a tattoo under his right eye and has scars on his right shoulder, left wrist, and right arm.

"All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. So far this year, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $37,500 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests", stated The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Governor's Criminal Justice Division funds Texas Crime Stopper's cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

