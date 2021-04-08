Reward up to $10,000 being offered by US Marshals for the arrest of 20-year-old Joshua Powell

Powell is believed to be involved in the shooting of two officers on Wednesday in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reward up to $10,000 is being offered by the US Marshals for the arrest of 20-year-old Joshua Powell.



Powell is believed to be involved in the shooting of two officers on Wednesday in Corpus Christi.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the complex in the 5900 block of Weber Road. Police were dispatched for a disturbance in progress. When then they arrived, police said the subject opened fire on the officers, striking one several times.

The officer who was struck has now been identified as Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez. He was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment. Police said he is in stable condition.