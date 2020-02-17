PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas investigators continue to look for the vandals who targeted their nature preserve.

Officials at the Port Aransas Nature Preserve posted to social media images of the damage sustained at the gazebo at Charlie's Pasture. It is believed that the vandalism happened sometime around Saturday, Feb. 8.

The gazebo had already suffered a great deal following Hurricane Harvey and volunteers helped to clean that up. Now a reward is being offered to anyone who has information about the vandalism.

If you have any information, contact the Port Aransas Police Department at 361-749-6241.

