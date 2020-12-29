Have you seen this man? He's wanted in Nueces County.

21-year-old Reynaldo Cabrera has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for an aggravated robbery.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a man from our area.

Corpus Christi police say 21-year-old Reynaldo Cabrera has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for an aggravated robbery (no bond).

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate him, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.

The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.