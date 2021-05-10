Border patrol agents arrest 41 migrants in three smuggling cases

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responded to two human smuggling stash houses and a highway smuggling attempt Oct. 4.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Monday morning a Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agent saw a white Dodge Ram pick up several unidentified people from the brush on Highway 285.

When agents attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Corral Street and Highway 77, the driver refused to yield continued on to veer off the road.

Agents report seeing several people exit the vehicle and flee into the brush.

After searching the nearby area, agents found four illegally present migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The driver was not located.

Later that evening around 7 p.m., RGV agents helped the Starr County Sheriff's Office execute a search warrant at a residence in Roma Texas. Authorities report that this residence was known for illegal activity.

Inside the apartment, law enforcement officials found seven illegally present migrants and a United States citizen acting as a caretaker. These seven migrants included an unaccompanied child.

Finally, 30 people were arrested at what authorities describe as a "human smuggling stash house" in Edinburg, Texas.

According to authorities, all subjects are being processed accordingly. Furthermore, officials released a statement of purpose for their efforts.

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the health and safety of migrants or the citizens of the U.S. they may encounter. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements."