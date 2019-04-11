BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is recommending delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The parole board on Friday unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

The board’s decision now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since taking office in 2015, Abbott has halted only one imminent execution.

The 51-year-old Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Since Texas resumed executions in 1982, only three death row inmates have had their sentences commuted to life in prison within days of their scheduled executions.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities.

In October, Kim Kardashian West, who has been an advocate for criminal justice reform, tweeted her 62 million followers about Reed's case. She also urged Gov. Abbott to stay the execution.

Since then, other celebrities from talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw to Susan Sarandon, have used their star power to pressure the governor.

Reed has spent the past 21 years on death row. He was convicted in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas.

