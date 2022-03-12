Riviera traffic stop leads to major drug seizure

A routine traffic stop became something much more when officers found the driver to be carrying over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers seized 22 kilograms of meth during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Kleberg County.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Mar. 11, a DPS Trooper stopped a Ford Focus on US 77 in Riviera for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Trooper found 28 cellophane-wrapped bundles of meth inside the vehicle.

The driver, a woman from Brownsville, Texas, was arrested for the manufacturing and delivery of the drug. Officials say she was transported to Kleberg County Jail.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.