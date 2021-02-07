Police find suspected convenience store robber in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Over the last several days, the Aransas Pass Police Department has had to visit multiple convenience stores to share a robbery suspect's information and pictures.
On Thursday, it paid off because one clerk immediately recognized the suspect and called the police.
After a short chase, 18-year-old Alexander Gallegos pulled out a pistol on the officers but was then taken into custody and charged with evading arrest and unlawful carry of a firearm.
Gallegos also admitted to his involvement in two recent robberies.
