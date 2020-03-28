CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery attempt didn't end well for the suspect Friday night, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Corpus Christi police were called to an attempted robbery at the Little Caesars on South Staples Street just before 10 p.m. Friday. Police said a male walked into the restaurant demanding money, but an employee was armed and shot the suspect.

Police said the store employee did have the proper permit to carry a weapon.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

