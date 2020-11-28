Around 50 Christmas trees were stolen from River Ridge Hardware, according to the business.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Grinch is stealing Christmas (trees) once more.

Around 50 Christmas trees were stolen from River Ridge Hardware in Spokane on Thanksgiving night, according to the business.

"While our staff was enjoying family time with their loved ones yesterday, someone came and stole 50 Christmas trees from this store," the business posted on Facebook. "We're saddened that 50 families don't get our trees now."

The hardware store posted surveillance pictures of the incident in the hopes that anyone could recognize the culprit.

Spokane Police confirmed there was a call for a commercial burglary early Friday morning.

The store is asking anyone to share information that might lead them to the thief.