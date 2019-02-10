CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were led on a short chase through a neighborhood in Corpus Christi's westside Wednesday after receiving a disturbance call in the 400 block of Pueblo Street.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to officers at the scene, the call was for a disturbance between a man and woman at the residence, but when they arrived they discovered the man was wanted for robbery.

Responding officers said the man managed to crawl into the attic of the home and kicked out a vent, escaping through the rooftop. He fled to nearby Hiawatha Street where he was seen hiding underneath a home.

A K-9 unit and drone were brought in to assist in the search. Shortly after 3 p.m., police found the suspect in a vacant apartment behind a home on Hiawatha Street.

The suspect said he injured himself when jumping off the roof of the home on Pueblo Street, so medics were called to the scene to check him out.

3News is at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: