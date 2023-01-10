TDCJ: Execution of cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta to move forward

Example video title will go here for this video

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs.

The execution of Robert Fratta is expected to move forward, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

This comes after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals vacated an injunction by a Travis County judge to stop the execution of Robert Fratta based on claims the state is using expired drugs.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice appealed the ruling to the higher court, which voted 8-1 to lift the injunction.

Fratta's current death warrant expires tonight at midnight so we are waiting to see what happens next.

On Sunday, the ex-Missouri City cop who paid a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife in 1994 was playing the victim as his execution date approached.

Fratta, now 65, told Death Penalty Action executive director Abraham Bonowitz Sunday night that he's "kind of ready to go" because the waiting has been "ridiculously tormenting."

“Knowing the day and time that you’re gonna die and it’s just prolonged, and everything that we get put through beforehand, this is torture," Fratta said. "I’m just tired of 27 years of suffering."

During two capital murder trials, prosecutors said Fratta gave the 18-year-old triggerman $1,000 to kill Farah Fratta, the mother of his three children.

Prosecutors painted Robert Fratta as a sexual deviant who was motivated by a messy divorce, a bitter custody battle and money from an insurance policy.

______________________

NOW ON KHOU 11+: Hear the 911 call from a neighbor the night Farah Fratta was killed and see the police interrogation video of Robert Fratta the following day. Get KHOU 11+ for free on Roku and FireTV

______________________

In 1996, it took jurors less than an hour to convict Fratta and they sentenced him to death. He showed no emotion but family members from both sides wept.

After the trial, Farah's father, Lex Baquer, said it had been especially hard on the couple's children.

"The young girl, she still asks for her mother. 'Mommy, I love you, Mommy. I miss you, Mommy,'" Lex said. "'I know you're in heaven, and someday when I die, I will meet you in heaven.'"

"I cannot wait for the day when I see him laying on that table, waiting to get the injection. That will be justice for me," Farah's mom, Betty Baquer, said after the first trial.

Justice would be a long time coming for Farah Fratta's loved ones. Thirteen years after she was killed, her husband's conviction was overturned because of inadmissible evidence.

During a 2009 retrial, the couple's children -- who were then young adults -- testified against their father, and Fratta was convicted and sentenced to death again.

After 26 years on death row, a judge finally scheduled his execution date. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to stop the execution.

The couple's oldest son, Bradley Baquer and Farah's brother Zain Baquer will be in Huntsville to finally see justice. Victim's advocate Andy Kahan will also be there, along with KHOU 11 reporter Grace White. A spiritual advisor will be the only witness on Robert Fratta's behalf.

The execution will come too late for Farah Fratta's father, who died in 2018.

UPDATE: @TDCJ confirms Travis County Judge has issued an injunction to stop Fratta’s execution because of his claim Texas is using expired drugs. We just got off the phone w/ @TDCJ spokesman who says they will appeal the judge’s decision and expect the matter to be resolved @KHOU — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) January 10, 2023