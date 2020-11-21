x
Murder Investigation: Man believed to be involved in murder in Corpus Christi arrested

Police have been working to find the suspects involved in the death of 56-year-old Paula Barrett who was murdered on Nov. 18 at a convenience store.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting on November 18 at the Exxon Convenience Store on Staples St. near S. Padre Island Dr. left 56-year-old Paula Barrett dead just after 2 a.m. Two days into the investigation, police have now arrested a man believed to be involved in her death. 

According to Corpus Christi police, earlier this week, an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Robert Garcia was made on an unrelated Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon case. 

After Garcia was arrested, he was then taken to the Police Department where he was questioned by detectives. Police say while investigating the unrelated case for which he had been initially arrested, they were also able to find out that Garcia was involved in the murder on Nov. 18.
Garcia is currently being held on several charges:

  • Murder ($1,000,000 Bond)
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon ($100,000 Bond)
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm ($50,000 Bond)

Police believe these three individuals could have information related to the homicide. 

