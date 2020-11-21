Murder Investigation: Man believed to be involved in murder in Corpus Christi arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting on November 18 at the Exxon Convenience Store on Staples St. near S. Padre Island Dr. left 56-year-old Paula Barrett dead just after 2 a.m. Two days into the investigation, police have now arrested a man believed to be involved in her death.

After Garcia was arrested, he was then taken to the Police Department where he was questioned by detectives. Police say while investigating the unrelated case for which he had been initially arrested, they were also able to find out that Garcia was involved in the murder on Nov. 18.

Garcia is currently being held on several charges: