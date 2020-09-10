NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A Nueces County Constable has been indicted on charges of witness tampering. Precinct 4 Constable Robert Sherwood was indicted yesterday by a County Grand Jury.
The charges were filed back in 2018. At that time, Sherwood was accused of accepting a bribe from a witness in an assault case in order to have the complaint dismissed.
Witness tampering is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
