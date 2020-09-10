x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Crime

Nueces County Constable has been indicted on charges of witness tampering

Robert Sherwood was accused of accepting a bribe from a witness in an assault case in order to have the complaint dismissed.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A Nueces County Constable has been indicted on charges of witness tampering. Precinct 4 Constable Robert Sherwood was indicted yesterday by a County Grand Jury.

The charges were filed back in 2018. At that time, Sherwood was accused of accepting a bribe from a witness in an assault case in order to have the complaint dismissed.

Witness tampering is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

RELATED: Nueces County Correctional Officer arrested and stands accused of assaulting an inmate among other charges

RELATED: Nueces County residents sue the County for voting rights violation