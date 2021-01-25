Robstown: First Cash Pawn Shop gets robbed. Police release surveillance video.

In the surveillance video released by police, a man walks into the pawn shop with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — On Friday, January 23, around 9:30 a.m., the First Cash Pawn Shop in Robstown on 357 West Avenue J experienced a robbery.

In the surveillance video released by police, a man walks into the pawn shop with a bag in one hand and a gun in the other. He points his gun at the store clerk and demands that all the jewelry on display be handed over to him.

The robber would ended up getting away with a lot of stolen items. He would then run east bound from the shop, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (361) 387-3531.

