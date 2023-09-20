Man told law enforcement he was ordered to kill Robstown man, document shows

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A man was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Robert Perez back in January.
John Albert Hinojosa was picked up at the River Square Apartments off I-37 and McKinzie Rd., on Sept. 18. He had multiple warrants, including murder, sexual assault to a child and assault on a family member.
3NEWS obtained the arrest affidavit that shows Hinojosa told police he was driving the getaway car when Perez was shot and killed on January 12 on the 400 block of E. Avenue E in Robstown.
Hinojosa agreed to talk to police when he was arrested and told them that he and another man were ordered to kill Perez, the affidavit said, but doesn't say by whom. Hinojosa told police he took the gun apart after the shooting and threw the barrel in a wooded area, according to the affidavit.
Hinojosa is in the Nueces County Jail.
