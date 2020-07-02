ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police and Narcotic Officers assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency with the execution of a search and arrest warrant Tuesday on the 1200 block of Kellum Street in Robstown, Texas

During the search, agents located a large amount of black tar heroin, firearms, live ammunition, and a large amount of US Currency.

A 31-year-old male suspect was taken into custody and is being held on a $138,000 bond. A 39-year-old female suspect was taken into custody and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Both suspects are being held at the Nueces County Jail on multiple drug and weapons charges.

On Wednesday morning, Robstown Narcotics Officers assisted Federal, and State agencies, along with the Agua Dulce City Marshal's Office, executed of a search warrant operation on the 1700 block of 3rd Street in Agua Dulce, Texas.

Officers seized a large number of firearms, body armor, and live ammunition related to narcotics trafficking.

A 24-year-old male suspect was taken into custody on weapons charges. He was transported to the Nueces County Jail, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

