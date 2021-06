A rash of car part burglaries has authorities on alert

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Police in Robstown are reporting several complaints of car parts being stolen Friday overnight.

They posted a message on social media saying several vehicles parked at the G.I. Forum apartment complex near the high school had their catalytic converters taken.

Residents woke up Saturday morning to find the parts gone.

Police say the thieves struck in the neighboring town of Banquete as well.