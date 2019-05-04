ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department is looking to identify a male suspect in a burglary that occurred on March 29 at the Matiana Food Mart in the 700 block of Matiana Ortiz Boulevard.

Police released surveillance video of the burglary Friday and are looking to the public for help identifying the suspect.

According to officers, it was around 2 a.m. when the suspect broke open the drive thru window at the food mart and entered the store. The suspect then took about $200 in cash from the register, the store's checkbook and a portfolio of vendor information and then left through the drive thru window.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, please call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.