Woman hospitalized after being shot in Robstown, investigation ongoing

The shooting happened Monday, March 20 on the 500 block of Indiana St. in Robstown, officials said.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Monday night in Robstown, Pct. 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera said.

Nueces County Constable, Pct 3, and Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the 500 block of Indiana St. at 10:50 Monday, March 20 to check out calls about a shooting, Rivera said. One woman was found at the location with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital where her vital signs were stable, Rivera said. Two women were detained by the Robstown Police Department at a different location.

No other information was given surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Stay with 3NEWS as we continue to follow this story.

If you have any information that could assist investigators with this incident, contact the Robstown Police Department.

