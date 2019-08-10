ROCKPORT, Texas — A Rockport businessman accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl has been found guilty.

A federal jury handed down a conviction Tuesday finding David Wills guilty on 17 counts of federal charges, including sex trafficking of children and coercion and enticement of females.

Investigators said it was back in 2012 when Wills was charged for paying his girlfriend at the time to let him have sex with her nine-year-old daughter.

A sentencing date for Wills has not been set. His attorney tells 3News they plan to file an appeal.

