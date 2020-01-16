ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is looking to the public for help identifying the driver of a pickup truck believed to be connected to a burglary that happened just before the new year.
It was early in the morning on Monday, Dec. 30, when security cameras captured images of the white pickup truck outside a home in the 900 block of Business 35 South.
Police believe the driver of the truck may be responsible for a burglary that took place in that area.
If you have any information about the pickup truck or its driver, call the Rockport Police Department at 361-729-1111 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-8477.
