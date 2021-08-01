Rockport police report multiple guns stolen from unlocked vehicles, encourage gun owners to store them properly

Since October, 16 guns have been stolen in Rockport, and eight of those instances involved cars that were unlocked.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The message comes after police said there were a number of car burglaries when thieves were able to get away with guns.

Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens said since October, 16 guns have been stolen in Rockport, and eight of those instances involved cars that were unlocked.

Two of those firearms, he said, were stolen on January 5 out of unlocked cars. One was used shortly afterward during another crime.

Police released some tips to keep residents from becoming an easy target.

Park your car in the garage rather than the driveway or street.

Remove all loose items of value from plain view inside the car and lock them in the trunk or take them inside your home.

Keep windows rolled up and doors locked.

Never leave a firearm in an unattended vehicle.

