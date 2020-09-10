One person injured, four suspects wanted for North Carolina Walmart shooting

Two suspects and one victim reportedly had previous interactions before the shooting.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Law enforcement officers were at a Walmart in Rocky Mount Friday afternoon after a shooting left one person wounded and prompted a search for two suspects, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL reported Friday.

The first report of the shooting at 1511 Benvenue Road came shortly before 5 p.m. Police said four people who had previous interactions with the victim got into an argument, which resulted in the shooting.

Rocky Mount police said the person who was shot was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Nash UNC Health Care.