Live updates: Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing continues for Day 2

BASTROP, Texas — Warning: This story has language that may be offensive to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rodney Reed's evidentiary hearing continues Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. KVUE's Jenni Lee will be present at the hearing and is expected to tweet live updates.

In 1998, Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

Day two live updates:

10:43 a.m. – Judge J.D. Langley banned Rodrick Reed, Rodney Reed’s brother, from the courtroom after he asked prosecutors how they can sleep at night. Langley said he is not here to be a referee between gallery and attorneys. Langley warned gallery to refrain from making anymore comments.

KVUE's Jenni Lee confirmed that Roderick Reed has been banned for the entire duration of the hearing.

10:10 a.m. – Arthur Snow is defense’s next witness. Snow is a former inmate with Fennell, and while serving together, Snow says he heard Fennell say, “you wouldn’t believe how easily a man’s belt’s breaks when strangling a n----- loving w----.”

Snow said he came forward with this information because it was the right thing to do. It had cost him his marriage. Snow testified that his ex-wife is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood. He said he was a member for 20 years and is no longer a member.

In cross examination: Snow testified that Fennell approached the Aryan Brotherhood for protection while in prison. Snow said the Aryan Brotherhood provided protection. He said he didn’t know he was a cop.

9:40 a.m. – In cross-examination, the State asked Clampit if anyone else at the funeral service heard what Fennell said. Clampit cannot recall names of the people who attended. State asked why Clampit didn’t tell anyone. Clampit said he only told wife and a couple of good friends.

The State went on to ask, but it was watching the media that made you want to come forward with the Fennell statement? Clampit said yes. The defense came back and asked if he is afraid of retaliation. Clampit said no, he’s retired.

9:18 a.m. – James Clampit is the defense’s first witness. The former Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy testified during Stacey Stites’ funeral services that her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, said she got what she deserved. Clampit said it was the most shocking thing he has ever ever heard.

Day one recap:

During day one of the evidentiary hearing, the defense called witnesses who they said will prove Reed's innocence, including a forensic pathologist that disputes Stites' time of death.

Reed's loved ones also filled many of the courtroom seats Monday. Several wore the same black and neon green shirt that read, "I stand with Rodney Reed," the same shirt many wore during the pre-evidentiary hearing two weeks ago.

Read more about what happened Monday and check back on this article for updates.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals was granted based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

