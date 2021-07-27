Rodney Reed evidentiary hearing continues Tuesday

Rodney Reed, a death row inmate, was convicted in 1998 for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

BASTROP, Texas — Testimony from a forensic pathologist serving as a state witness is expected to continue Tuesday morning in the evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Rodney Reed.

In 1998, Reed was convicted of the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. For more than 20 years, Reed has maintained his innocence and he is now trying to get a new trial to clear his name.

On Monday, day six of the evidentiary hearing, the state continued to call witnesses to try to prove Reed's guilt. The state's first witness Monday was Sgt. Brian Seales, an investigator with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Seales testified he was contacted by his supervisor on Saturday to do a search for Jimmy Fennell in Austin Chronicle articles. He testified he searched as far back as 2001 and used three phrases for the single search: Rodney Reed, Jimmy Fennell and Stacey Stites. Seales said he found one article in 2005 and found an image of Fennell in a September 2008 article where Fennell pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexual misconduct.

The state's second witness Monday was Dr. Deborah Davis, a memory expert. She testified that eyewitness testimony is unreliable and that factors like the passage of time play a big role in memory. She also testified that seeing media coverage of something can result in false memories.

The state's third witness was Dr. Suzanna Dana, a forensic pathologist whose testimony regarding Stites' time of death directly contradicted that of two defense witnesses last week. Read more about Dana's testimony, as well as the rest of Monday's proceedings, here.

Testimony in the evidentiary hearing will continue Tuesday morning. KVUE's Jenni Lee will be present in the courtroom and will tweet live updates. Check back on this story for the latest updates throughout the day.

Background:

Earlier this month, Reed attended a pre-evidentiary hearing in Bastrop County. Reed’s defense attorneys said they have new forensic evidence to present during the appeal hearing that will prove his innocence.

The defense also said it has expert testimony showing that Stites died earlier than originally thought and that sperm can remain intact longer.

The appeal hearing is expected to last for two weeks.

In 2019, Reed received a stay of execution, just days before his scheduled execution date. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay based on possibly concealed information, false testimony and the chance that he is innocent.

His case gained national attention in 2019 after celebrities, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, spoke out in an effort to stop his execution.

Stites was killed in 1996, just days before her wedding. Her body was found along a highway in Bastrop County, and authorities arrested Reed after his DNA matched the DNA found inside her body.

Reed maintains he is innocent, stating he and Stites were having a consensual affair.

