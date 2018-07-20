SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped from a San Antonio park, then drugged and sexually assaulted by a man and woman before they attempted to sell him in exchange for drugs, according to an arrest affidavit from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Laura Garcia, 35, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The man who the boy said also was involved has not been arrested.

The boy, whom officials did not identify due to his age, said in the affidavit that the incident happened Feb. 22-23, 2018. He said he was playing with a friend in the park when the woman and man approached him, pretended to be his parents and dragged him away while saying he needed to go home.

The boy's friend said he did not report the incident because he believed that the adults were in fact the boy's parent.

Officials did not identify the location of the park in the affidavit.

The two adults took the boy to an apartment and held him down on a bed, where the man threatened to hold a knife to his throat if he didn't stop fighting back. The boy then believes he was injected with a drug that made him lose consciousness.

When he woke up, he said a lot of time had passed because the sun had been out, but it now was very dark. He also said that "he was very sore in between his legs." At this time, he said he heard the man talking on the phone with someone who sold drugs. He was trying to sell the boy for more drugs, the boy said.

He also said he believed that the attack on him may have been recorded on video because he saw other adults in the apartment holding their phones in the air.

Investigators said in the affidavit that the boy identified Garcia "and other individuals" in a photo lineup. Garcia was arrested Friday.

