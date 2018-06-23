One of the suspects accused of vandalizing the San Antonio missions has turned himself in and identified the second suspect in the video.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, 19-year-old Andres Castaneda turned himself in late Friday night after surveillance video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police say that Castaneda admitted to vandalizing the missions and identified the second suspect as 20-year-old Gabriella Fritz. Police say that there is a third suspect yet to be identified.

Both suspects are facing a felony graffiti charge specific to defacing a church or school with damages in excess of $750.

While Castaneda has been arrested and charged, with his bond set at $15,000, the Bexar County Jail says that Fritz still has an active warrant out for her arrest and has not been turned in or processed.

