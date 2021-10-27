San Antonio man accused of squeezing hamster to death faces 25 years in prison

Roosevelt James Johnson, 34, allegedly tortured a young child’s hamster on the west side, killing it during a domestic dispute, according to investigators.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of squeezing a hamster to death is facing 25 years in prison, officials said. Police arrested Roosevelt James Johnson, 34, on the west side last week.

According to Animal Care Services, Johnson tortured a young child’s hamster, killing it during a domestic dispute back in May.