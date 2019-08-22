SAN ANTONIO — A dispatcher with the San Antonio Police Department has been arrested in connection with an investigation into eight liner gambling, according to a release from the department.

42-year-old Annabel Gonzalez, a civilian employee, was taken into custody Thursday and was charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, according to documents from the city's magistrate office.

Police began their investigation into the alleged gambling ring in February. Through the course of the 6-month inquiry, an officer went undercover into a building in the 7000 block of Somerset Rd. Police documents say the undercover officer visited the building several times over the 6-month investigation and observed three game rooms in the building.

According to the arrest affidavit, a search warrant was executed August 10, during which patrol officers noticed the building had several eight liner machines inside. Officers alerted SAPD's Vice Unit, who arrived at the scene and seized 78 eight liner machines from the building.

The affidavit notes that evidence obtained during this search led to the arrest of Gonzalez, who police say is an owner of the business and "collaborated to carry on a criminal business," the arrest information says.

Gonzalez has been an SAPD employee for 16 years. She will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the police department says.