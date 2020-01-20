SAN ANTONIO — Sources have confirmed that officers have arrested a suspect in connection to a mass shooting at a San Antonio bar and music venue on the Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

7 were shot - and two killed - Sunday evening at Ventura, located in the 1000 block of Avenue B. The suspect fled the venue, and a 16-hour manhunt ensued along the River Walk and through downtown San Antonio.

The victims were identified Monday morning as Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and Alejandro Robles, 25. Robles leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 that four of the victims injured were teens between the ages of 16 and 19 years old. A 46-year-old woman was also injured.

Police believe that the shooting was not a random incident, and detectives have determined that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.

In the hours following the deadly shooting, San Antonio's music community has taken to social media to offer their hearts, thoughts, and prayers.

The owner of Ventura has refused to comment until police conclude their investigation; an employee did tell KENS 5 that anyone who left cell phones or keys at the bar can now retrieve those items.