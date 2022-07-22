Man who allegedly stole San Antonio Paralympian's medals indicted by grand jury

Video from the April incident went viral, and ultimately resulted in the suspect's arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — The man arrested earlier this year for allegedly breaking into a San Antonio Paralympian's car and stealing three gold medals was formally indicted by a Bexar County grand jury this week.

Rogelio Solis is now charged with theft and burglary in connection with the April incident, which unfolded at The Rim. Security footage captured him shattering the car's window and making off a backpack, inside of which were the medals.

He was arrested a few days later, after the medals were dropped off at a local fire station. They were eventually returned to Jen Lee, a goaltender for the USA Men’s Sled Hockey Paralympic team who had won the medals just weeks prior at the Beijing games.

“It’s a great accomplishment, but in the end it’s material items," Lee said at the time. "I was ready to accept that I was ready to lose them forever."

Local officials added Solis had previous vehicle burglary convictions from 2010 and 2014. The latest offenses could put him behind bars for two years.

